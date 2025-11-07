Forsyth Commissioners approve $500,000 in bond funds for Ashley Elementary project

Forsyth County Commissioners approved half a million dollars in bond funding Thursday for the school system to continue work on a new Ashley Elementary School.

A portion of the money — $50,000 — will go toward purchasing a 0.26-acre lot next to the future Ashley school site.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say the land will allow the district to avoid building a retaining wall, which would cost ten times as much.

But some commissioners expressed concerns about the price of the land in previous meetings. The parcel was purchased in 2020 for $19,000.

After officials presented new information showing that the lot had grown in size and nearly doubled in value, Chairperson Don Martin said he was more at ease.

“Our own county tax value is closer now, way closer to the actual purchase price," Martin said. "So I'm feeling OK at this point.”

The other $450,000 in approved bond funds will pay for architect fees and other construction services.