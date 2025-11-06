Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Native American actor Derek Hinkey to speak in Asheboro on Friday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:08 PM EST
Native American Actor Derek Hinkey as Red Feather in American Primeval.
Courtesy The Friends of the Randolph Public Library
Native American Actor Derek Hinkey, who plays Red Feather in American Primeval, will be speaking in Asheboro on Nov. 7, 2025.

Native American Actor Derek Hinkey, known for his portrayal of Red Feather in the Netflix series American Primeval, will be speaking in Asheboro on Friday.

The event is called “Behind the Scenes with Derek Hinkey: Boxer, Firefighter, Actor: Lessons from a Life of Courage and Transformation.”

It’s a part of The Friends of the Randolph Public Library’s Sunset Signature Series.

Ashley Rose, the public library manager in Archdale, connected with Hinkey on social media after he asked his followers for help learning about his ancestry. She presented him with his family tree using the county libraries’ genealogical resources.

Hinkey will be speaking with Rose in downtown Asheboro’s Sunset Theatre. They’ll talk about his journey from being a professional boxer in Nevada to a Netflix star in Hollywood, and his commitment to sharing authentic Indigenous stories. Students from Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education program will also perform powwow and social dances.

More information about the free event can be found on the library’s website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
More Stories