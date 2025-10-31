Manhunt for a man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing a sheriff’s deputy continues

The manhunt for a man accused of killing his grandmother and later stabbing a sheriff’s deputy trying to arrest him continues.

Law enforcement from Craven County and statewide have been searching for Dominic Connelly in the Vanceboro area for days, after the body of his grandmother, Patricia Lopedote was found inside her burning home on Saturday.

A 9-1-1 call reported that Connelly was seen in the bathroom of the Bojangles in Vanceboro on Wednesday, and officials said he stabbed a deputy responding to the call and ran off.

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

The search for Connelly has included K9s, drones, and a helicopter, as well as saturated patrols overnight.

Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, West Craven Middle, and West Craven High School were closed on Thursday. Those schools will have a remote learning day on Friday for students and staff. West Craven High School has also canceled its Eagles Fall Fest, which was scheduled for Friday evening.

Connelly is charged with a long list of crimes connected to both his grandmother’s death and the altercation with the deputy, including murder, arson, attempted murder, and assaulting an officer.

The sheriff’s department is asking people to lock their doors, windows, and vehicles and to report anything suspicious immediately.