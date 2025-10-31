PTI launches donation drive for unpaid federal workers

Piedmont Triad International Airport is rallying community support for federal employees missing paychecks amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The airport will host a five-day donation drive for TSA officers and air traffic controllers who have been working without pay since October 1.

Community members can drop off non-perishable food, toiletries and baby supplies between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Airport Authority office.

The drive begins Monday, November 3.