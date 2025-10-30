Many NC Head Start programs to close as government shutdown continues

Many federally funded Head Start programs across North Carolina will be forced to close their doors on Friday as the government shutdown continues.

The closures could impact roughly 4,500 children in the state — many in rural counties where other child care options are limited, or nonexistent.

North Carolina Head Start Association President Terry David says this is going to put an immediate strain on families.

“We estimate about 70-75% of the families enrolled in these programs are parents who work or go to school," David says. "So some parents are going to have to decide, you know, staying home, keeping my child, not working. Or, I’m enrolled in school, I may not be able to continue. So it will have a ripple effect.”

The closures will also affect about 900 Head Start employees who won’t be returning to work.

David says he’s encouraging local programs to seek other resources. But because federal funding accounts for 80% of their budgets, filling the gap will be difficult.