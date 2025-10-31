Bringing The World Home To You

As government shutdown drags on, locals pay to keep Great Smokies open through early January

BPR News | By Laura Hackett
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
Clingmans Dome is in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Kuwohi (formerly Clingmans Dome) is in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will remain open through Jan. 4, despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, thanks to a partnership between Tennessee’s state government and seven local entities.

The organizations began funding Great Smokies operations on Oct. 4, shelling out around $125,000 per week to keep most of the 275 full-time park employees working.

This has allowed popular scenic drives in Cades Cove, the Sugarlands Visitor Center outside of Gatlinburg and the Chimney Tops picnic area — each of which average over 100,000 visitors a month — to remain open.

As the park begins to wind down for the winter months, closing some campgrounds and roads for the season, the park will further reduce staffing, lowering the weekly cost of park operations from $125,000 a week to approximately $80,000 per week, according to a press release from Friends of the Smokies.

The State of Tennessee has committed to spending $25,000 per week. Seven local entities, including Sevier County, the cities of Gatlinburg, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Blount County, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the nonprofit Friends of the Smokies, will also provide $7,000 each on a weekly basis.

The nine-week funding agreement will also allow Friends of the Smokies to continue with the Cades Cove Loop Lope 10-mile and 5K Race, one of the organization’s largest annual fundraising events. Several planned school visits will proceed as well.
Laura Hackett
Laura Hackett is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the newsroom in 2023 as a Government Reporter and in 2025 moved into a new role as BPR's Helene Recovery Reporter. Before entering the world of public radio, she wrote for Mountain Xpress, AVLtoday and the Asheville Citizen-Times. She has a degree in creative writing from Florida Southern College, and in 2023, she completed the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY's Product Immersion for Small Newsrooms program.
