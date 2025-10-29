From Wild West chuck wagons to food truck gourmet treats; how modern technology relaunched and reshaped mobile dining
Rachel Whitner and her husband operate the No Rules food truck – with a revolving menu that might include a pineapple burger one day and a steak and cheese sandwich the next.
Ice cream trucks symbolize carefree childhood summers for many who have fond memories of chasing the truck, sharing treats with friends, and past summers when life felt more carefree. Lisa Kingery, owner of The Dairy Duck in Swansboro, is operating one and selling cold treats in several communities in the surrounding area.
While ice cream trucks, and the blue tongues that can result from a colored, frozen treat are nostalgic for many generations, modern technology – like the internet and social media – have been a game-changer for the food truck business.
Fall, and not the busy summer tourist season in eastern North Carolina, is the busiest time for mobile food vendors.
From Carolina barbeque to Cajun treats, sweets and donuts, food with a Mexican or Caribbean flair, there are dozens of food trucks feeding people in eastern North Carolina.
Listen as Public Radio East’s Annette Weston shares more about mobile dining in the region, with Lisa Kingery, owner of The Dairy Duck in Swansboro, and Rachel Whitner, who operates the No Rules food truck.