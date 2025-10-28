Bringing The World Home To You

Forsyth County law enforcement launches initiative to protect domestic violence survivors

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT




Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough at a press conference

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to increase protection for victims of domestic violence.

The S.O.S pilot program is a partnership between several local and county agencies aimed at increasing safety for survivors. It includes outfitting their homes with exterior cameras to alert authorities when someone violates a restraining order.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says the initiative came about after an incident in September. Rhonda Oglesby left an after-hours voicemail at his office, concerned about her estranged husband. Oglesby was killed before Kimbrough could hear it.

“The numbers bear out that too many of our sisters, too many of our sons in our society are being abused, and so we can do better,” Kimbrough says.

The program will start with 20 individuals referred to the sheriff’s office by an advocacy agency. The initiative will include daily or weekly follow-ups and security checks.

According to law enforcement, there have been more than 4,000 domestic violence cases in Forsyth County since January 2024.
