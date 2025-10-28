NC tourism recovering from Helene, but challenges remain

Peak leaf viewing season is coming to a close at some of the higher elevations in Western North Carolina, and tourism researchers say economic impact numbers for this season won't be available for several weeks.

In the meantime, questions remain about how the tourism industry throughout the region is faring post-Helene, and what may lie ahead. According to a survey of 700 small business owners impacted by Helene, 93% have since reopened. But half of them are down 20% or more when it comes to revenue.

Visit NC Director of Tourism Research Marlise Taylor says so far, the fall season has been flat, but she says it’s not necessarily related to recovery efforts.

"There are a lot of economic concerns out there, so we are seeing relatively flat demand, or visitation numbers," she says. "But we're seeing that all over the country, and North Carolina, typically during these times, tends to fare better than other states."

Taylor says the government shutdown presents additional headwinds. The state’s past resilience, even during economic downturns, is largely due to two of the country’s most popular national park service destinations: the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains. She says a protracted shutdown could result in the loss of millions of dollars in visitor spending.