Cone Health expands its urgent care in Burlington
Alamance County now has an expanded urgent care center at Cone Health’s Burlington location, which has more than doubled in size to nearly 3,500 square feet.
By leasing adjoining space during construction, the health system avoided temporary closures during the winter months.
Work began last summer. Officials say the newly expanded urgent care facility will be able to handle a higher volume of patients and provide support to nearby Alamance Regional Medical Center.