Guilford County Commissioners approve revaluation rules, plan for sheriff's body cameras

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved its rules for reappraisals ahead of another property revaluation.

State law typically requires counties to reassess property values every eight years.

Guilford Tax Director Ben Chavis said at the most recent meeting that the county’s sales ratio — a formula that looks at assessed value versus recent sale prices — kicked off the revaluation process sooner than usual.

“A lot of folks forget this, but the market was red hot at the time in ‘22 and ‘23, and we got triggered along with 20 other counties in the state of North Carolina to do a reappraisal within two years, calendar years,” Chavis said

The next revaluation of properties will be early next year. Public notices are expected to be mailed in February.

In other business, county officials approved a plan to upgrade the body cameras worn by the Sheriff's Department deputies.

Commissioners endorsed the office applying for a federal grant to fund the update. It requires a 50 percent local match for an estimated $1.6 million cost.

According to a presentation, the new equipment would be able to supply a live feed to the county’s Real Time Crime Center.

Sheriff’s Department deputies have worn body cameras since 2016.