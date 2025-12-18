Defense spending bill that grants full federal recognition to North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe awaits Trump's signature

The U.S. Senate just passed a defense spending bill that, for the first time, grants full federal recognition to North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe. Now, it’s up to President Donald Trump to sign it into law.

The Lumbee Tribe has been recognized by the state since 1885, but they’ve been fighting for federal recognition ever since. Congressman Greg Murphy from North Carolina pointed out that the tribe has endured serious oppression and violence over the years.

Even though Congress acknowledged the Lumbee people back in 1956, they didn’t get the same benefits or status as other tribes. According to Murphy, after decades of waiting, the community is finally seeing justice, and the effort has support from both sides of the political aisle.

President Trump has said he supports giving the Lumbee Tribe full recognition. However, not everyone is on board; some tribal leaders, including those from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians -- the only federally recognized Native American tribe in North Carolina -- are opposed to the move.