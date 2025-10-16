Former Greensboro employee files lawsuit alleging wrongful termination

A former Greensboro city employee has filed a lawsuit claiming she was wrongfully fired for following her supervisor’s orders.

Shannon Stevens, who served as Knowledge Management and Lobbying Coordinator in the Greensboro City Attorney’s Office, was dismissed in late July. Her termination letter says she used city resources to draft legal documents and pay court fees on behalf of former City Attorney Chuck Watts and his private clients.

Watts resigned abruptly that same month amid public criticism over his work with defense contractor Cyberlux.

In her lawsuit filed Wednesday, Stevens says she never knowingly misused public resources and was acting under direct instructions from her supervisors. The filing argues she did not personally benefit, and was denied a fair appeal because the city withheld records she needed to defend herself.

Greensboro's termination letter acknowledged that Watts directed Stevens to perform the tasks in question but said she should have raised concerns about potential misconduct. It also cited “overwhelming public interest” in the matter and the need to preserve trust in the City Attorney’s Office.

Stevens was one of two employees dismissed from the office this summer. Another, Chief Deputy City Attorney Tony Baker, resigned.

City officials have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.