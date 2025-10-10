Bringing The World Home To You

Rep. Cecil Brockman bond set at $1 million

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Cecil Brockman mugshot
Courtesy Guilford County Sheriff's Department
The Guilford County Sheriff's Department arrested Rep. Cecil Brockman on Wednesday.

A $1 million bond has been set for Guilford County Rep. Cecil Brockman after being arrested and charged with sexual offenses this week.

The High Point lawmaker is facing four felony charges for alleged indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a 15-year-old.

Brockman was due in court on Thursday, but the hearing was delayed due to a medical emergency.

A judge ruled Friday that he couldn't have any contact with the victim. He also can’t leave the state.
DJ Simmons
