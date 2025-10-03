Guilford County residents call on officials to ease tax burden as revaluation nears

Guilford County homeowners are calling on officials to reduce residents’ property taxes as another revaluation looms.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners recently held a public hearing seeking input on its Schedule of Values. It provides standards and rules that officials use throughout the reappraisal process.

Instead, residents used the opportunity to call on commissioners not to increase their tax burden.

Summerfield resident Bronni VanDerwerker says people can't sustain more taxes.

“You work for the residents of Guilford County, and you have to consider the impact that your decisions have on the residents,” she says.

Some speakers called on the board to adopt a revenue-neutral tax rate. That would bring in the same amount of money as the previous fiscal year under the former valuations.

In 2022, commissioners approved a tax rate that was higher than revenue-neutral.

The next reappraisal of properties will be completed early next year. Guilford County is expected to adopt a budget and set a tax rate by July 1.