Guilford County nonprofit looks to shift narrative on homelessness with High Point event

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
A photo of City Lake Events Center
Courtesy city of High Point
The community event takes place at City Lake Events Center on Sept. 25.

A Guilford County nonprofit and community partners are hosting an event on how to tackle homelessness.

Partners Ending Homelessness, or PEH, is collaborating with Foundation for a Healthy High Point in hopes of sparking collective action.

The event, titled “Shifting Narratives: Igniting High Point to End Homelessness,” will bring together residents, healthcare professionals, service providers and more.

PEH Executive Director Shereá Burnett says they’ll look at root causes and innovative solutions.

“This event is not just educating you about the resources that are available, but educating you about the systems that exist that hold homelessness in place, and how we can all work to address those systems,” Burnett says.

There will be panel discussions on topics like the intersection of health and homelessness, and a resource fair with tangible ways people can get involved.

The event will take place at City Lake Events Center on Sept. 25.
DJ Simmons
