Guilford County paramedics create resource bags to help patients during and after an emergency call

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 11, 2025 at 9:42 AM EDT
A picture of a yellow and white Guilford County ambulance
Courtesy Guilford County Emergency Services
Beginning in November 2025, support packs will be provided to emergency patients to help alleviate the stress associated with a 911 call. They include adult packs with grippy socks, children's packs with plush toys, and sensory packs with fidget spinners and earplugs.

In Guilford County, paramedics are finding new ways to educate and provide comfort to patients in need.

Guilford Emergency Services encounters people with a wide variety of issues and ailments that often result in a trip to the ER. But some patients, especially those in the homeless community, may need additional care— like access to medication.

Paramedics will soon distribute resource bags with information on available resources like Medication Assistance Programs, Partners Ending Homelessness, and others.

Guilford County EMS paramedic Ashley Dunn says when people call 911, they need help, but may not know what help they need.

"One of our goals is also to treat you prior to getting to the hospital," she says. "So there are complaints and different conditions that may not actually need an emergency transport to a facility. Again, we carry a lot of the first-line medications that the hospitals carry too, so we're able to come to you and treat you and allow you to stay at home." 

In addition to the resource bags, new support packs will also be available to help minimize the stress of a 911 call. They include adult packs with grippy socks, children's packs with plush toys, and sensory packs with fidget spinners and earplugs. The program is set to officially roll out in November.
