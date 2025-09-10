Bringing The World Home To You

WS/FCS officials say state-imposed financial review may delay annual audit

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT
The State Board of Education recently voted to hire an independent auditor to review Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' internal controls amid its ongoing budget crisis.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say a state-imposed financial review may cause the district’s regular audit to be late.

At a school board meeting Tuesday, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Catty Moore said this is causing a hiccup for the district’s regular financial audit — a report expected to contain critical information about what led to the $46-million deficit last year.

WS/FCS auditor, Forvis Mazars, says the district won’t be able to finalize its report until the additional review required by the state is complete.

“What they're saying is, 'We don't know what this next audit is supposed to cover, but it's very possible that that next audit will include information or findings that we should consider in our final report,'" Moore said.

Moore said the holdup will likely cause the district to miss the state’s deadline to submit its audit again. The delay last year was one of the reasons the district failed to identify and correct its overspending sooner.

Officials also discussed a decline in enrollment this year.

Moore said the unofficial 10-day number was about 1,300 students lower than they’d projected.

Based on that figure, the district will need to make reductions in several areas, including 71 teachers and 11 teacher assistants.

Schools are in the process of reconciling those changes now with a goal of moving staff who lose their positions into other available vacancies.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
