Victor Isler named Guilford County Manager

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Victor Isler
Courtesy Guilford County
Victor Isler

On Thursday, Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Victor Isler as the new county manager. Isler has 17 years of local government experience building community partnerships and implementing public policy.

He previously served in leadership roles in Durham and Forsyth counties, and most recently as the assistant county manager in Guilford. He holds a sociology degree from Winston-Salem State University and advanced degrees in social work and health administration. Isler is also a graduate of Georgetown University’s Executive Certificate Program in Public Administration and a Civic Fellow at the UNC Chapel Hill School of Government.

As county manager, Isler says he aims to advance quality education, ensure fiscal responsibility, and improve residents' quality of life. He also emphasizes the importance of supporting the contributions of Guilford County’s workforce.

In the county’s press release, Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston praised the move, stating: “Victor Isler brings the right blend of experience, vision, and heart to lead Guilford County.” Isler’s appointment is effective immediately.
