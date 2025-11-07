Bringing The World Home To You

Full November SNAP benefits could arrive this weekend in North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Bethany Chafin
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:22 PM EST
Signage showing the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is accepted.
Signage showing the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is accepted.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says full SNAP benefits for November could be distributed as early as this weekend.

The department received word Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fully fund the program this month. Enrollees received partial payments on Friday morning.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai says officials are working quickly to supply the remaining funds.

More than 586,000 North Carolina families rely on the benefits.
Bethany Chafin
Bethany is WFDD's editorial director. She joined the staff in the fall of 2012. She received her B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Wake Forest University. Between undergraduate studies and graduate school, Bethany served as the intern to Talk of the Nation at NPR in D.C., participating in live NPR Election Night Coverage, Presidential debate broadcasts, regular Talk of the Nation shows, and helping to plan the inaugural broadcast of ‘Talk of the World.' She enjoys engaging with her interests in books, politics, and art in the interdisciplinary world of public radio. Before becoming editorial director, Bethany was assistant news Director, a reporter and associate producer for WFDD's Triad Arts and Triad Arts Weekend. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Bethany enjoys calling the Piedmont home.
