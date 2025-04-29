NC drops to 43rd in nation for teacher pay, falling five spots

North Carolina's ranking for average public school teacher salary dropped five places — from 38th to 43rd in the nation — in the latest annual report from the National Education Association.

The annual report from the NEA, the largest labor union for public school employees in the United States, is widely cited as a source for teacher pay comparisons across states. The rankings released this week are based on salary data comparing the fall 2023 school year to the fall 2022 year.

The average public school teacher salary for North Carolina in 2023-2024 was $58,292, which was $13,738 less than the national average of $72,030. North Carolina ranked behind all of the states it borders, and ahead of only four states in the South.

