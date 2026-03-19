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The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

‘Everybody Loses’ author on new world of sports gambling in North Carolina. And, betting and brackets during March Madness.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
Jordan K. Ellis (author image)

0:01:00

The sports betting behind the brackets

March Madness is here — so are bracketology and betting. But in the two years since sports gambling became legal in North Carolina, the stakes are much higher than those of a casual NCAA tournament office pool. WRAL sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about changes in how North Carolinians place their wagers, and who pays the price.

Brian Murphy, Sports Investigative Reporter, WRAL

0:13:00

‘Everybody Loses’ author on new world of sports betting in North Carolina and beyond

Charlotte-based reporter Danny Funt’s new book on legalized sports gambling in the United States highlights society-wide costs, as well as the personal price paid by players and fans.

Danny Funt, author of Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy