‘Everybody Loses’ author on new world of sports gambling in North Carolina. And, betting and brackets during March Madness.

0:01:00

The sports betting behind the brackets

March Madness is here — so are bracketology and betting. But in the two years since sports gambling became legal in North Carolina, the stakes are much higher than those of a casual NCAA tournament office pool. WRAL sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about changes in how North Carolinians place their wagers, and who pays the price.

Brian Murphy, Sports Investigative Reporter, WRAL

0:13:00

‘Everybody Loses’ author on new world of sports betting in North Carolina and beyond

Charlotte-based reporter Danny Funt’s new book on legalized sports gambling in the United States highlights society-wide costs, as well as the personal price paid by players and fans.

Danny Funt, author of Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling