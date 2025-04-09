Trump administration revokes visas for at least a dozen international students across NC

North Carolina's three major research universities have all now announced that the U.S. government has terminated the visas of some of its international students.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Tuesday that the visa records of six international students were removed from the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVIS) database.

An F-1 student visa allows international students to temporarily study and work in the U.S., and a visa termination can make them susceptible to deportation.

