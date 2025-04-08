Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. government revokes visas of three international Duke University students, alumnus

WUNC | By Aaron Sanchez-Guerra
Published April 8, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
Duke's campus spans over 8,600 acres in Durham, N.C.
Richard Ricciardi
/
Duke, via Flickr
Undergraduate tuition at Duke’s Trinity College of Arts & Sciences and Pratt School of Engineering is $63,450 per academic year.

Duke is the latest university in North Carolina to have international students lose their ability to legally study or work in the U.S. amid a State Department crackdown on university students allegedly involved in pro-Palestine protests.

Two international students and one Duke alumnus had their F-1 student visas terminated in the first week of April, according to a Duke International Student Center email that was sent to Duke international students.

The government said that Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified of the revocations. The emails did not cite reasons for the revocations, stating only that "additional information became available after your visa was issued."

Read the full story for free here.
Aaron Sanchez-Guerra
