How N.C.-grown wheat fuels America's appetite for Cheez-Its

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published April 2, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Thousands of freshly-baked Cheez-It crackers roll on a conveyor belt out of the oven.
Bradley George
/
WUNC
Freshly-baked Cheez-Its roll out of the oven at the Kellanova Bakery in Cary, North Carolina on March 21, 2025. The bakery produces about 8,000 Cheez-Its an hour.

North Carolina farms grow lots of soybeans, tobacco, and sweet potatoes. Wheat may not come to mind when you think of N.C. agriculture, but a popular snack couldn't be made without it.

The Kellanova bakery is tucked into an office park, just off Weston Parkway in Cary. Inside, a staff of about 700 works in 12-hour shifts to produce Cheez-It crackers.

Ribbons of dough roll through 300-foot-long ovens before being stamped into squares and funneled into plastic bags.

Kellanova, a snack-focused spinoff of cereal-maker Kellogg's, produces 8,000 crackers an hour at its Cary bakery, one of two in the U.S. (the other is in Kansas City, Kansas).

"It started out as a sandwich cracker plant that made cookies and sandwich crackers," bakery director Steve Surovec said on a recent media tour.

Read the full version of the story for free here.

Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
