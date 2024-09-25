Gov. Cooper touts NC climate action on New York Climate Week stage

Gov. Roy Cooper appeared on the New York Times Climate Forward stage, hot on the heels of environmental activist and scientist Jane Goodall.

The governor began with a denunciation of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, who has repeatedly denied the existence of climate change, a well-documented, scientific phenomenon.

"Donald Trump makes guys like Mark Robinson, supports them, encourages them, still hasn't condemned him in any way," Cooper said.

Cooper was quick to pivot back to North Carolina’s warming climate, both its impacts … and its economic opportunities.

"We know that climate change is an existential threat to our planet and to our people, but we also know that the move to clean energy is providing a significant economic boost that's putting money in the pockets of American families," Cooper said.

He also praised climate action taken under President Biden. Cooper was considered as a vice presidential running mate for Kamala Harris, and could still be in line for a cabinet position under Harris, should she win.

When talking about North Carolina's climate goals, he said he still believed North Carolina could meet its 70% carbon pollution reduction target. Duke Energy and the state’s independent consumer advocacy agency have said that the utility is not on track to meeting that target before 2034.