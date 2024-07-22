"Try to stay positive." The lives of our homeless neighbors in downtown Wilmington

For several months, WHQR has been following the lives of homeless individuals in Wilmington. All have faced significant challenges, but many of them work together to stay safe, and share information about how to get by. Here are some of their stories.
Nearly 1 million people experienced homelessness for the first time in 2023, according to the National Association to End Homelessness. Still more experienced it for a second, third, or fourth time. With a rising cost of living and high rents, more and more Americans are teetering on the edge. Here are the stories of some of those who've fallen through the cracks — and are trying to claw their way back up: Chelsea Alicia Sterling, Victor Quillen, Theresa Shively, Leroy Lyons, and Cindy (who asked that we only use her first name).
As Victor told WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, despite the trials and tribulations he's faced, "I try to stay positive. You gotta keep the hope up. If you lose that — you ain't got nothing."
Numerous organizations in town work to care for the homeless population. Several church organizations, including Vigilant Hope, Anchor Church, First Fruit Ministries, and Living Hope Day Center, work together to provide meals and respite almost every day of the week.
The unsheltered community in New Hanover County trade in information: many of them are happy to tell new faces in the streets where they can find more help or their next meal. Camping spots, however, are often kept close to the chest. Large numbers of people congregating together at night can draw unwanted attention.
Listen to their stories: Chelsea Alicia Sterling
Chelsea has been through a lot in her 30 years of life, but she is fully confident she's on the upswing. She has to get to a better place so she can be there for her children.
People who become homeless at some point in their lives almost always have adverse childhood experiences in their backgrounds. That trauma can lead to a higher likelihood of suicidal ideation, maladaptive behaviors, and addiction, among other problems. If you, or someone you know, is coping with thoughts of suicide, call or text the national suicide hotline at 988.
Pastor Jamie Thompson of Anchor Church says her congregants treat the restaurant they borrow each Sunday with reverence and respect. She says they feel a "shared ownership of the space," and many of them donate the limited money they have to keeping it going.
Hear their voices: Victor Quillen
Victor grew up around alcoholism and domestic violence, and turned to the bottle to avoid that pain. Now that he's in the streets, he's trying to leave his substance abuse behind.
1 of 5 — Homelessness_11.JPG
Theresa Shively asks to borrow a phone so that she can call the city to try to get her dog Luna back. Luna was taken away after a woman kicked her and then Luna bit the woman. Luna is a registered service dog trained specially to alert people when Theresa is having a seizure. The $160 fee to get Luna released is a substantial amount of Theresa’s monthly income.
2 of 5 — Homelessness_12.JPG
3 of 5 — Homelessness_14.JPG
4 of 5 — Homelessness_15.JPG
5 of 5 — Homelessness_13.JPG
Homeless family: The Shivelys
A death in the family, disability — everyday tragedies can lead an entire family to homelessness. Getting out of it is much harder.
Social workers often find their clients at the Living Hope Day Center and take it as a chance to help them move their cases forward. Getting out of homelessness can be a challenge: many people in the streets have their possessions stolen, and losing one's ID can become a major roadblock to getting Social Security, food stamps, or Medicare/Medicaid. For the able-bodied who can work, a lack of documents can prevent them from securing employment, getting a bank account, or renting an apartment.
Unsheltered people like Leroy are particularly hard to serve: many are forced to move around, making them hard for social workers to find. And their exposure in the streets makes them vulnerable to theft, violence, or arrest, which can create barriers to housing.
Leroy Lyons: A life fleeing violence
Leroy is from Durham, but had to flee that town because of a threat on his life. He's ended up homeless several times because of violence, and now keeps a bike on him at all times so he can escape if there's danger.
For the homeless, working with social workers can be a test of patience: it can take months or years to get all the needed documents lined up, and there can be setbacks from theft, stints in jail, or other barriers. Case workers are generally careful to not promise housing because there are so few permanent housing options available. But local organizations like Good Shepherd Center sometimes get a breakthrough: and get an unsheltered person into housing.
The re-opening of Driftwood apartments was a boon for the unsheltered in Wilmington: 15 apartments that are capped at 30% of a chronically homeless person's income. These types of apartments are reserved for people who will never be able to resolve their homelessness on their own, either because of mental illness, physical disability, or mental disability. Good Shepherd Center Executive Director Katrina Knight estimates the region needs 100 more units of this type of housing, and Good Shepherd has plans to build and preserve 75 of them.
Coming home: Cindy
Cindy survived homelessness for year by looking out for others. Now, her kindness has been repaid, and she has a home.
