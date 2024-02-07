Berhana: Tiny Desk Concert

Months before he released Amén (The Nomad's Dream), Atlanta singer Berhana shared his Tiny Desk vision with me: He wanted to pay homage to his roots with Ethiopian jazz pianist Kibrom Birhane. Draped in a traditional Ethiopian scarf at the Tiny Desk, Berhana and members of the Ethio Cali band showcase their authentic take on East African rhythms.

So much of the genre-fluid Amén is about personal growth and finding home. His first trip to Ethiopia was the driving force behind the new project, but the storytelling prowess is carried over from 2019's HAN. Before closing his set with "Going Home," he expressed his gratitude for the moment. "It's because we live within this confined amount of time, that we're able to find meaning," he says. "I've been trying to accept that a little bit more and be grateful for the little moments like this that I get to share with you guys right now."

SET LIST

"Gone (Abebe Bikila)"

"Break Bread"

"Someday"

"Golden"

"Honeycomb"

"Don't Go"

"Going Home"



MUSICIANS

Berhana: lead vocals

Kahlil Cummings: percussion

David Shimon Goodwin: bass

Randal Fisher: saxophone

Evan Christopher Greer: drums, vocals

Nadav Peled: guitar

Glenn Kelly Holdaway: trumpet

Kibrom Birhane: piano, krar

Josef Lamercier: vocals

Xenia Karungu: vocals

Tasan Thompson: vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Rogosin

Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills, Kara Frame

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

