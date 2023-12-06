Mecklenburg state Rep. Kelly Alexander won't run for reelection

Mecklenburg Democratic state House member Kelly Alexander says he’s retiring and won’t run for reelection.

Alexander is one of the longest-serving members from Mecklenburg. He’s been in the General Assembly since 2008.

He says health issues would make it hard to run for reelection next year in his northwest Charlotte district. Alexander is 75.

Alexander says one of his biggest accomplishments has been to push for more liberal drug laws. The Republican-controlled General Assembly has been inching toward legalizing medical marijuana, though it hasn’t happened yet.

"I have been able to get the discussion about changing our drug laws to move from being a sideshow to being something that’s seriously being considered by both parties," he said.

Alexander joins other Mecklenburg Democratic lawmakers who are leaving at the end of their terms. House member John Autry is also retiring, while Wesley Harris is running for state treasurer. Rachel Hunt is leaving the Senate to run for lieutenant governor.