Animal Collective, 'Dreams'

There's a boundary-averse quality that makes Spirit They're Gone, Spirit They've Vanished so rewarding to revisit all these years later. Animal Collective's debut album, originally released in 2000, has been remastered and reissued with A Night at Mr. Raindrop's Holistic Supermarket, an EP of five previously unreleased tracks, including an inexplicable cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." The sluggish rework finds Avey Tare's drippy, filtered singing resting atop West Coast rap-indebted mono synths and clattering sound effects. He reimagines the timeless refrain in an elongated, broken-sounded way, making the band's gnarled spin on the emotive soft-rock classic more likely to leave one wide-eyed than teary.

