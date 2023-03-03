Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle and Shamrock: Welsh Dragon

Published March 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST
Pictured: The Adagio Trio, (left to right) Kathryn Daniels, Linda Grieser and Michael Daniels
Eva Daniels/Courtesy of the artist
Pictured: The Adagio Trio, (left to right) Kathryn Daniels, Linda Grieser and Michael Daniels

Some of the acoustic roots sounds of Wales are well worth checking into. Your guide, as ever, is host Fiona Ritchie. This week, she features great singers along with enigmatic bands. Before you know it, you'll find yourself drawn into a world of Welsh contemporary folk and roots music, all from the country with the red dragon on the flag. Artists featured include Crasdant, Ar Log, and the Adagio Trio.

