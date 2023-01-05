Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan, 'Rumble'

"Rumble" is a dark, dubstep-infused collaboration by Skrillex, rising U.K. electronic producer Fred again.. and grime MC Flowdan. Although "Rumble" stands at just two and a half minutes long, the song fiercely bites with an insistent, stuttering beat, paired alongside Flowdan's distinctly deep flow. "Yo, listen, you hear that? / Killеrs in the jungle," he raps with a snarl, contrasting with the pitched-up voice (singer Elley Duhé's) that carries the song's bridge. "Rumble" pommels forward throughout — expertly leading the listener to a precipice before punching heavy.

