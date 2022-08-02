Bringing The World Home To You

Plains, 'Problem With It'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT

Last week, two songwriters — Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield — announced I Walked With You A Ways, their debut and also allegedly swan song under the moniker Plains. "Problem With It" is the lead single and it's a stunner. Produced by Crutchfield's recent collaborator Brad Cook and backed by a band consisting of Phil Cook and Spencer Tweedy, Crutchfield and Williamson have said the song was inspired by the country music both artists were raised on. It's a breakup song, sung with conviction, especially on the chorus, as the song builds and the duo harmonizes, "If it's all you got, yeah, it's all you gave / I got a problem with it." With driving electric and acoustic guitars, "Problem With It" is the type of song built for road trips — it's meant to be turned up loud and will have you singing along before it's over.

