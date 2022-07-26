Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charley Crockett, 'I'm Just A Clown'

By Brian Burns
Published July 26, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT

Charley Crockett leans into his R&B influences on "I'm Just A Clown," the first single from his newly announced album The Man From Waco. That album marks Crockett's first time recording in the studio with his live band, The Blue Drifters — and on a casual listen, you might assume this music came from Memphis or Muscle Shoals in the early '70s. Punchy horns help drive the chorus of "I'm Just A Clown" as Crockett sings the story of a sad clown, a timeless metaphor that Crockett's laidback and convincing drawl gives new life. Reminiscent of early crossover artists like Charlie Rich and Ray Charles, "I'm Just A Clown" feels like a step forward for the prolific Crockett, and one that might help him cross over to a larger audience.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
See stories by Brian Burns
More Stories