Hear a mini-concert from Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter SOAK

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
SOAK
Courtesy of the artist
SOAK

SOAK is the stage name of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson. SOAK's debut album, Before We Forget How To Dream, was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2015 when they were just 18 years old. Their third and latest album, If I never know you like this again, draws inspiration from indie bands like Broken Social Scene and Pavement.

In this session, enjoy a mini-concert recorded live at WFUV in New York City as a solo acoustic performance.

