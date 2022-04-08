Bringing The World Home To You

Wet Leg talks about their friendship and their journey to their new debut album

By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
Wet Leg is the kind of band that people like to say "came out of nowhere." The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers hail from the Isle of Wight, and that's about as much as most people really knew about them when they released their debut single, "Chaise Longue," back in June 2021. That song became a viral — and, for them — unexpected hit that catapulted them into the public eye and onto late night TV shows and festival line-ups.

But in reality, Wet Leg didn't just appear from thin air. In this session, you'll get the backstory as Rhian and Hester join me to talk about their friendship and their journey to this point. We'll also talk about what all of this sudden attention has been like. And you'll hear them perform a handful of singles from their new, debut self-titled album, live.

