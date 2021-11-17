Bringing The World Home To You

Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner, 'I Won't Remember?'

By Josh Rogosin
Published November 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST

I felt euphoric when I left the movie theater after seeing C'mon C'mon, eager to tell more stories through my favorite medium of sound. Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National wrote a stunningly melodic score to accompany the moving family drama (with a guest billing from public radio's own Molly Webster). In the film, Joaquin Phoenix's character asks kids to answer the question: "What do you think the future is going to be like?" The Dessners' mesmerizing instrumental "I Won't Remember?" makes me want to close my eyes and take a deep breath as the sounds of the synths and clarinets wash over me.

