ABBA, 'Don't Shut Me Down'

Few pop groups bridge generation gaps quite like the Eurovision-winning Swedes. In ABBA's theatrical music, you can sing while dancing alone in your living room or amongst friends on a night out.

Now 39 years after its farewell single, ABBA promises a return to wedding dance floors and karaoke joints... and hopefully starts a new life on TikTok. The classically-ABBA flourish of "Don't Shut Me Down" — one of two songs that previews Voyage today — crescendos into a song that matches the nervous adrenaline rush when you're around someone who may or may not return your admiration.

