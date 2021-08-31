On 'Drama,' Rodrigo Amarante Reconsiders Masculinity Through Childhood Memories

What does it mean to be a man? Rodrigo Amarante explores masculinity — and how his memories of it weren't exactly as they seemed — on his latest album, Drama. The premise came to Amarante after remembering a memory of his father, who asked the young singer-songwriter to cut off his long hair, in an attempt to dispel the drama and sensitivity from his head.

Drama is the perfect slice of lush, tropical jazz-inspired pop. Beneath the easy grooves and playful instrumentation are Amarante's reflections, teased out between English and Portuguese.

In this episode of World Cafe, Rodrigo Amarante shares home recordings from his studio in Los Angeles, and discusses unpacking his childhood memories, what rock guitarist he wanted to be growing up and more.

