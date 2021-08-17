Bringing The World Home To You

Watchhouse, 'New Star'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT

"New Star" is our introduction to the newly renamed duo Watchhouse, formerly Mandolin Orange, and is the first single off their new, now-self-titled album. "New Star" carries many of the same hallmarks of the pair's previous work, but with the addition of producer Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman) it also bring a sense of musical exploration; this is a song of hope and kindness, with Frantz and Marlin's vocals and guitar and mandolin arrangements complementing each other perfectly, as they sing about setting a good example for the next generation.

