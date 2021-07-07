Petition Calls For Equal Number Of Packaged Hot Dogs And Buns

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's meant to be funny, but it's a pretty good point. Here's Steve Martin in "Father Of The Bride."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FATHER OF THE BRIDE")

STEVE MARTIN: (As George Banks) I want to buy eight hot dogs and eight hot dog buns to go with them. But no one sells eight hot dog buns. They only sell 12 hot dog buns. So I end up paying for four buns I don't need.

FADEL: Now Heinz Ketchup Canada is taking a stand with a petition urging big bun and big hot dog to get on the same page and sell their products in packs of 10. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.