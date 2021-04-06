Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Complete Playlist About 'Strumming The Six String'

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published April 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
Chuck Berry, Rosanne Cash and The Beatles all performed memorable songs about rock's definitive instrument.
Chuck Berry, Rosanne Cash and The Beatles all performed memorable songs about rock's definitive instrument.

It all started with a Tweet. I posed a question to our World Cafe followers:

I received so many submissions, that I made a whole playlist out of it! So click "play" and strap in for a journey of great jams about "strumming the six-string" and "shredding the axe!" Enjoy this extended list of songs from the hour-long set on today's show – featuring Radiohead, The Beatles, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Berry, and so many more.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Tags

NPR Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
More Stories