Koala, Born Missing A Foot, Thrives With Prosthetic Foot

Published February 24, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A koala named Triumph is climbing easier now. Triumph was born missing a foot. A wildlife rescue center in New South Wales took him in. His caretaker looked for years for a prosthetic. A local dentist heard about it and figured, koala foot, not so different from making dentures. Once Triumph put on his new pink foot, he took off running and jumping - a triumph, to be sure. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
