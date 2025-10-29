Bringing The World Home To You

Forsyth County leaders urge united effort to maintain nutrition assistance in the face of federal funding cuts

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Forsyth County Manager addresses the press from behind a lectern.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Forsyth County Manager Shontell Robinson welcomed guests and introduced speakers at a press conference on Wednesday, addressing the impending federal cuts to SNAP and WIC during the shutdown.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, officials and civic leaders addressed the federal government shutdown. The potential impact on nutrition assistance programs was front and center. 

If the shutdown continues, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)will no longer issue benefits in North Carolina starting Saturday. This leaves local leaders scrambling to fill a roughly $130 million hole.

Crisis Control Ministry Executive Director Margaret Elliott says preparation and coordination are needed locally across sectors — from nonprofits, to health care to local businesses

"One thing I've learned over the years is that we have a very generous and caring community, especially when crises hit," says Elliott. "I will also say that while it is great that we all work together, the impact of the current government shutdown cannot be covered by nonprofits. But we’ll do our very best to address the local need as much as we can.

Elliot says Crisis Control will be on standby to provide emergency food and baby formula assistance to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which is also under threat by the government shutdown.

Forsyth County Manager Shontell Robinson says that while the county is responsible for administering both programs, these vital lifelines are funded with federal dollars.

"Food is a basic human need," she says. "No one in Forsyth County should go hungry. The idea that thousands of children, babies and families in our community could face a food deficit is simply unacceptable. Even with robust support, food banks can only provide a fraction of the nutritional assistance that federal programs like SNAP and WIC can provide."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging current SNAP and WIC recipients to continue to apply and renew paperwork on time. County offices will process documents even if the shutdown continues.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
