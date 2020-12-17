Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ronnie Long Granted Pardon, Now Eligible For $750K In Compensation

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST
Ronnie Long (left) walks out of prison in August 2020.
Ronnie Long (left) walks out of prison in August 2020.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has granted a pardon to Ronnie Long, reaffirming Long's innocence and making him eligible for up to $750,000 in restitution for the decades he spent in prison for a rape he did not commit.

The pardon was issued Thursday in the first series of pardons to come from the governor's office since Cooper took office in 2017.

"Today is a day for celebration. We're elated for Ronnie," said Long's attorney, Jamie Lau. "When I broke the news to him that he was receiving a pardon today, he was elated and ran through the parking lot from the video that I received from his wife."

The pardon means Long is now qualified to receive compensation under a state law allowing people who are wrongfully incarcerated to receive $50,000 per year spent in prison up to $750,000.

Because Long was incarcerated for 44 years, he would be eligible for the full amount.

"The eligibility for compensation will provide him with an opportunity to have some means of security moving forward," Lau said. "Now he'll have a sum of money that he can use to provide for his basic needs, and that's a great thing that the governor did today."

Lau says he plans to quickly file a petition with the North Carolina Industrial Commission, which will award the compensation.

Long was released from prison in August after a judge vacated his conviction, finding his constitutional rights were violated when an all-white jury convicted him in 1976 of raping a prominent white woman in Concord.

Since his release, Long has moved in with his wife, AshLeigh Long, in Durham, North Carolina, and has been surviving almost entirely off donations, according to Lau. He's been working on obtaining his driver's license and has struggled to find employment.

A GoFundMe started by Long's wife just before his release from prison had raised $50,813 as of Thursday afternoon.

Also included in Cooper's announcement Thursday were pardons for Teddy Lamont Isbell, Sr, Kenneth Manzi Kagonyera, Damian Miguel Mills, and Larry Jerome Williams, Jr.

Copyright 2021 WFAE. To see more, visit WFAE.

Tags

Ronnie Long
Nick de la Canal
WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news updates. He's been a part of the WFAE newsroom since 2013, when he began as an intern. His reporting helped the station earn an Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage following the Keith Scott shooting and protests in September 2016. More recently, he's been reporting on food, culture, transportation, immigration, and even the paranormal on the FAQ City podcast. He grew up in Charlotte, graduated from Myers Park High, and received his degree in journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
Related Stories
More Stories