Grammy Award Winning Audio Engineer Bruce Swedien Dies At 86

Published November 18, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, the engineer behind one of the bestselling albums of all time has died. Bruce Swedien engineered Michael Jackson's "Thriller." He also recorded sessions with Duke Ellington, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. Swedien was a favorite of producer Quincy Jones who wrote, I wouldn't even think about going into a recording session unless I knew Bruce was behind the board.

(SOUNDBITE OF MICHAEL JACKSON'S "THRILLER")

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
