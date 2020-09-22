Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Accidently Gives Away His Wedding Ring

Published September 22, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a personal foul. Football player Darius Leonard gave away his wedding ring Sunday. It was an accident. The Indianapolis Colts linebacker gave his gloves to a lucky fan at Lucas Oil Stadium. Then the fan realized the ring was inside. Social media, blamed for making so many problems worse, this time was a force for good. The fan posted about Leonard's mistake, and Leonard replied, I need that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories