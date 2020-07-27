Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Lottery Winner In Jamaica Avoids The Spotlight Dressed As Darth Vader

Published July 27, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's not uncommon for lottery winners to want to avoid the spotlight, right? But showing up dressed as Darth Vader to collect your check is a new one. It happened in a galaxy not so far away, in May Pen, Jamaica, when a man claimed his $95 million prize in a dark lord of the Sith costume. He told The Jamaican Gleaner newspaper that he grew up poor and plans to help his family with his newfound winnings. The lottery company tweeted, may the millions be with you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories