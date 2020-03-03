Bringing The World Home To You

The Leaning Tower Of Dallas Is Now A Pile Of Rubble

Published March 3, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The story has ended for the Leaning Tower of Dallas. Remember this was an 11-story building that was set for demolition. After an implosion, the core of the building was still standing, which made it a spectacle worthy of many selfies. People started treating it like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, only not quite as iconic. The demo crew said it would take four more days to bring it down. It took two weeks and many blows from a huge wrecking ball to make it a pile of rubble. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
