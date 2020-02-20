Bringing The World Home To You

During Brain Sugery In London, A Musician Plays Her Violin

Published February 20, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with an amazing story to share. Surgeons at King's College Hospital in London were operating on a brain tumor. The patient was a violinist named Dagmar Turner. They needed to make sure they didn't damage her ability to play, so the doctors woke Turner up.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAGMAR TURNER: (Playing violin).

MARTIN: And she played as they took out more than 90% of the tumor. Turner thanked her doctors and said she hopes to be back with her orchestra soon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

